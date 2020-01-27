PTI fails in every field : Siraj-ul- Haq

Jamaat-e-Islami's central Ameer Senator Siraj-ul- Haq has said that the PTI government has failed to deliver because it did not come to the power with the support of masses

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Jamaat-e-Islami's central Ameer Senator Siraj-ul- Haq has said that the PTI government has failed to deliver because it did not come to the power with the support of masses."Present rulers do not enjoy the public mandate but someone else backed them to win the election," he said while talking to the reporters outside the parliament on Monday.He said it was established now that removing some ministers or reshuffling their portfolios would not work rather entire set up needed to be changed."The government is taking last breath and seems to be on ventilator," he said, adding the entire claims made by the prime minister to change the destiny of the nation proved a pack of lies.

The tsunami of the PTI spread destruction everywhere, it snatched bread from the mouth of a common man and made thousands jobless in few months, he said.

Sirajul Haq added that masses were no more ready to believe on the prime minister claim that 2020 will bring change rather they wanted to get rid of the present regime as soon as possible.

He said the exorbitant hike in sugar prices and shortages of flour were new year's gifts from the PTI government to the people. He said a government formed on false promises and fake claims could not put the country on the path of development.The JI chief said the political crises developed in all provinces, forcing the prime minister to visit to Lahore and Karachi.

He added the PM tour to Punjab and Sindh headquarters was an effort to save his government but it did not seem that he would succeed in his mission. He said the rulers were least bothered about the public issues.He emphasized the need for empowering provinces, saying the idea to control a province from centre would no more work.