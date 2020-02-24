PTI fails to fulfill promises : Syed Hassan Murtaza

(@FahadShabbir)

Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People's Party in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government commitments were totally based on lies

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People's Party in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government commitments were totally based on lies.

In his address on the floor of house he said the district administration has planned and prepared to demolish 100 houses in Aminpur Bangla, a Chiniot suburb, adding Poor people are being homeless in the name of encroachment.

He said that even not a single pledge made by PTI was fulfilled, as PM Imran Khan had failed on all fronts to honour its commitment with the people.The government is demolishing homes instead of giving people houses, the poor have taken away the bread, now the roof is also being snatched, he added.

Instead of honouring its commitment with the people, the PTI government, he said had snatched jobs from the people, increased their miseries and rendered them homeless.He demanded government should withdraw its plans to demolish people's homes in the name of encroachment in Aminpur Bangla.

All living there are not my voters, so please do not punish the area for electing me, he added.He said people are already worried about inflation while selected government had handed over the economy to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding the government led by Imran Khan had failed to solve problems of the people and made life difficult for the common people by increasing prices of daily commodities.