PTI Fails To Prove Corruption Against PML-N : Mohsin Ranja

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 12:18 PM

Pakistan Muslim League- N (PML-N) senior leader Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha Saturday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over its "unparalleled propaganda" and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could not prove corruption cases against PML-N leadership

"The PTI wasted the nation's time", he said while speaking to a private news channel. He further asked PTI to stop his 'aggression' against the national institutions as the former prime minister Imran Khan's 'conspiracy drama' had put every national institution at stake.

He said PML-N government would hold a thorough investigation into the "threat letter". The nation was suffering from inflation because of the ineffective policies of the PTI-led government, he added.

Mohsin Ranja said that the politics of PTI was the politics of lies to mislead the nation and its leadership had told number of lies to the nation regarding corruption and money laundering.

He said the leadership of PML-N was fully committed to resolve all national issues on priority and country would further progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

