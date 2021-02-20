PTI Fakahar Zaman takes lead in NA-45 Kurram by-polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Candidate Fakahar Zaman from NA-45 Kurram Tribal district was leading in the by-poll by securing 16,911 votes from 134 polling stations where polling had been completed.

According to unofficial and unauthentic result, Fakahar Zaman has a lead of 1351 votes than the runner-up independent candidate Said Jamal who got 15560 votes.

As many as 27 candidates, including Malik Jamil Khan (JUI-F) and Nauroz Khan (Awami National Party) were also contesting the by-election in NA-45.

The NA-45 seat fell vacant after the demise of Member of the National Assembly Munir Orakzai of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Meanwhile, PTI candidate Fakhar Zaman expressed gratitude to the electorates of his constituency for reposing confidence in him and PTI leadership. He pledged to live up to the expectations of the voters.