PTI Female Assembly Members Hold Candlelit Vigil To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:07 PM

PTI female assembly members hold candlelit vigil to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) female MNAs and MPAs held a candlelit vigil to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and to create awareness about Youm-e-Istehsal outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) female MNAs and MPAs held a candlelit vigil to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and to create awareness about Youm-e-Istehsal outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Wednesday.

Female MNAs Nusrat Wahid, Saima Nadeem, MPAs Dua Bhutto, Sidra Imran and others paid tributes to the Kashmiri mothers, sisters and girls on their struggle against military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

They also chanted slogans against military siege of IIOJK and saluted the struggle of Kashmiri females for standing shoulder to shoulder with their male Kashmiris.

More Stories From Pakistan

