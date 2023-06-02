PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail  

, ,



LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) female workers, who were arrested for alleged vandalism on May 9, refuted claims of torture and rape in jail during a recent court appearance.

Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed, and Tayyaba were produced before an anti-terrorism court in compliance with court orders.

In an informal conversation, they denied experiencing any form of mistreatment and contradicted the former prime minister and PTI chief's assertions of rape. Sanam Javed asserted their innocence and criticized their continued detention as unjust.

The government has consistently denied allegations of mistreatment towards PTI female prisoners.

According to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Dr. Anoosh Masood, women prisoners in Kot Lakhpat Jail confirmed to her that they faced no issues and emphasized the separation of women's cells from male cells, with no access granted to male officials.