PTI fields Sardar Shuja for Abbottabad mayorship

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation led by Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday met Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Measures Asad Umar to discuss the party's candidature for the Abbottabad mayoral seat.

The delegation included Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Alhaj Qalandar Lodhi, MPA, Nazir Abbasi, local PTI leader Asghar Khan and former District Nazim Col (retd) Shabbir from Abbottabad.

The meeting discussed the nomination of the most suitable candidate for the mayoral seat of Abbottabad.

After a detailed discussion, Sardar Shuja Nabi was given a ticket for the mayorship of Abbottabad.