PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Federal Minister for Political and Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Chairman Imran Khan was fighting for personal interests in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Political and Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Chairman Imran Khan was fighting for personal interests in the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran's party has lost popularity due to uncivilized language used against the national institutions. Imran Khan who was telling lies to the nation had been exposed badly before his young voters, he said.

In reply to a question about talks with PTI leaders, Ayaz Sadiq said, we had talks with the members of PTI but it was not fruitful because of their behavior.

To another question about political dead-lock, he said we are in favour of talks but for this, the consultation would be made with coalition partners.

About early elections, he said the general elections could be held next year in August He said the PTI's last regime had filed false cases against the rival parties and added PML-N didn't believe in political victimization.