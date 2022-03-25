PTI fighting for supremacy of state institutions, Aliya Hamza

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Aliya Hamza Malik Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fighting for supremacy of state institutions and the opposition was a bunch of frustrated politicians who were only pursuing politics of chaos.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that government was not afraid from any no-confidence motion, adding, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)' leadership was using unethical languages in their public meetings against government which was shameful.

She said that PTI-led government was sincerely following the rules of National Assembly, adding, frustrated opposition was criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan for his personal matters instead of criticizing his three years performance in government.

She said that incumbent government was pursuing the agenda of public welfare, adding, defeat was only destiny of corrupt opposition.

Replying a question, Aliya Hamza said that the government was not afraid from any blackmailing tactics of opposition parties which was own self divided in their ranks and we will courageously defeat them in National Assembly for no-confidence motion.