UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Figures Out Political Issues With PML-Q: Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shaukat Basra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:10 PM

PTI figures out political issues with PML-Q: Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shaukat Basra

Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shaukat Basra said on Monday PTI government had negotiated with PML-Q's leadership to resolve all political issues, the grievances between the government and its important ally in Punjab had been settled down

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shaukat Basra said on Monday PTI government had negotiated with PML-Q's leadership to resolve all political issues, the grievances between the government and its important ally in Punjab had been settled down.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated though the incumbent government had inherited less resources and more crises but was fully capable and determined to sort out the issues of the country.

PML-Q was one of the main allies of the government and prime minister would definitely encourage the senior politicians of Q-league to play their part for the welfare of the masses, he added.

"As a prime minister, Imran Khan holds the prerogative of assigning duties to whom he considers fit for the particular jobs in government, though Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar did not have much experience in the field of politics but he is an honest man with a clean past,moreover our country needs selfless and devoted politicians like him" he mentioned.

Either prime minister of Pakistan replaced the chief minister of Punjab or not, PTI leaders would respect the PM's decision in both ways,he remarked.

Democracy and politics meant to resolve the national issues rather minting money and creating troubles in the way of democratic process, he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Basra Man Money All Government Jobs Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sanitation workers' conditions linked to suicide a ..

10 seconds ago

Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt in conversation with Shan Mas ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab CM to chair meeting on flour crisis

7 minutes ago

Remittance payments can be collected from Post Off ..

3 minutes ago

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed urges w ..

34 seconds ago

'Old school work ethic' pays off for immaculate Fe ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.