PTI figures out political issues with PML-Q: Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shaukat Basra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shaukat Basra said on Monday PTI government had negotiated with PML-Q's leadership to resolve all political issues, the grievances between the government and its important ally in Punjab had been settled down.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated though the incumbent government had inherited less resources and more crises but was fully capable and determined to sort out the issues of the country.

PML-Q was one of the main allies of the government and prime minister would definitely encourage the senior politicians of Q-league to play their part for the welfare of the masses, he added.

"As a prime minister, Imran Khan holds the prerogative of assigning duties to whom he considers fit for the particular jobs in government, though Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar did not have much experience in the field of politics but he is an honest man with a clean past,moreover our country needs selfless and devoted politicians like him" he mentioned.

Either prime minister of Pakistan replaced the chief minister of Punjab or not, PTI leaders would respect the PM's decision in both ways,he remarked.

Democracy and politics meant to resolve the national issues rather minting money and creating troubles in the way of democratic process, he stated.