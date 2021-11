PTI filed best candidates for local govt elections: Senator Zeeshan Khanzada

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Senator Zeeshan Khanzada on Friday held a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for mayor tehsil Mardan , Lakhkar Khan and discussed election campaign for the upcoming local government elections.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada assured his full support to the party candidates from Mardan.

He said that PTI would sweep local government elections across the province on basis of it's popularity and development work.

He said thatPTI's had filed best mayor candidates onall66 tehsils.

"We will sweep village council, neighborhood council, tehsil nazim and city Mlmayor elections asPTIis the most popular party ofKhyber Pakhtunkhwa", he said.

He said that strong and functional localgovernmentsystem was the vision ofPrime MinisterImran Khanand core part of thePTI's manifesto.

He said thatKPgovernmentgave abestsystem of localgovernmentfrom2015-2019 which provide relief to people at the grassroots level.