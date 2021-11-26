UrduPoint.com

PTI Filed Best Candidates For Local Govt Elections: Senator Zeeshan Khanzada

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:10 PM

PTI filed best candidates for local govt elections: Senator Zeeshan Khanzada

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Senator Zeeshan Khanzada on Friday held a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for mayor tehsil Mardan , Lakhkar Khan and discussed election campaign for the upcoming local government elections.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada assured his full support to the party candidates from Mardan.

He said that PTI would sweep local government elections across the province on basis of it's popularity and development work.

He said that PTI's had filed best mayor candidates on all 66 tehsils.

"We will sweep village council, neighborhood council, tehsil nazim and city Mlmayor elections as PTI is the most popular party of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa", he said.

He said that strong and functional local government system was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and core part of the PTI's manifesto.

He said that KP government gave a best system of local government from 2015-2019 which provide relief to people at the grassroots level.

