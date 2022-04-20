PTI files appeal regarding foreign funding case

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed an intra court appeal in Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the decision regarding conclusion of foreign funding case in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) within thirty days

The appeal had been filed by PTI's General Secretary Asad Umar against the decision of single member bench. Previously, a single member bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani had ordered the ECP to decide the foreign funding case in thirty days.

The PTI had prayed in its appeal to set aside the judgment of single member bench.