ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed an application in Supreme Court for submission of additional documents in the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) amendments case.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan's lawyer Khawaja Haris submitted the application and stated that hundreds of references had been returned due to the NAB amendments, while many cases of corruption had been dismissed by the Accountability courts due to the recent NAB amendments.

The petition prayed the court to accept the petition and stated that all the references returned from the said courts should be re-examined.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial will hear the case on Tuesday, October 4.