PTI Files Contempt Petition In SC Against Rana Sanaullah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 20, 2022 | 02:07 PM

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana Sanaullah

Asad Umar says they have moved to the SC for action against Rana Sanaullah and others for violating the top court orders for smooth conduct of Punjab Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar on Wednesday approached Supreme Court (SC) seeking action against Interior Minister and others for their attempt to ‘interfere’ in the Punjab election process.

Taking to Twitter, PTI senior leader Asad Umar shared the details of the contempt petition filed in the top court. Asad Umar said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the Punjab governmet had been respondents in the plea.

He said police and special branch’s clear and open threats by the interior minister were tantamount to contempt of the July 1 decision of SC.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said earlier that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would not let the PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervez Elahi become the provincial chief executive easily on July 22.

Sanaullah said the PML-N fell short of 5 votes while Pervaiz Elahi had 188 votes in the provincial assembly.

He stated that Pervaiz Elahi would have found it in difficult to get the chief ministership if five lawmakers did not reach the provincial assembly on July 22.

Earlier on July 17, 2022, the PTI won 15 seats to form its government in Punjab and oust the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shehbaz.

