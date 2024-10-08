Open Menu

PTI Files Contempt Plea Over Denied Jail Access To Legal Team

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 09:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday filed a contempt petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), accusing authorities for preventing lawyers from meeting with the PTI founder in Adiala Jail.

The petition, submitted by PTI’s lawyer, Intazar Hussain Panjotha, Names the interior secretary and the superintendent of Adiala Jail as respondents.

The petition argues that the IHC had previously allowed the PTI founder’s lawyers to meet him twice a week. However, when a list of the legal team was sent to the jail, the authorities reportedly refused to allow the meetings.

The plea states that this refusal is a violation of court orders and calls for contempt proceedings against the responsible officials. It also demands that immediate instructions be issued to ensure that the PTI founder’s lawyers are allowed access as directed by the court.

