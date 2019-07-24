UrduPoint.com
PTI Files Petition In Election Commission Seeking Faryal Talpur Disqualification

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:12 PM

PTI files petition in election commission seeking Faryal Talpur disqualification

PTI members of Sindh Assembly (SA) have filed petition in Election Commission (EC) seeking disqualification of Fayal Talpur sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) PTI members of Sindh Assembly (SA) have filed petition in Election Commission (EC) seeking disqualification of Fayal Talpur sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari.The petition has been filed by Arsalan Taj Ghumman and Rabia Zafar with Election Commissioner Sindh taking the plea that Faryal Talpur has not remained "Sadiq" and " Amin".The petitioner said that Faryal Talpur has not shown her properties in the declarations , therefore, she should be disqualified for concealing her assets.The petitioner said they had filed an application with Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in connection with disqualification of Faryal Talpur on June 22 but speaker SA did not take any decision despite passage of 30 days as per law.

The copy of application filed with speaker SA was also transmitted to election commission.Provincial election commissioner Yousuf Khan Khattak received the application.Talking to media men Arsalan Taj Ghumman said Faryal Talpur has not shown her three properties.

Therefore, she has not remained Sadiq and Ameen as per constitution. Faryal Talpur concealed her property located in Larkana and Shahdad Kot."We will soon file petition against Munawwar Talpur in election commission, he said adding Munawwar Talpur has also not shown 3 properties of Faryal Talpur in his assets declaration.

