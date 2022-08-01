PTI files petition in IHC against ECP for accepting 11 MNAs

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2022) PTI Secretary General Asad Umar on Monday filed the petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Election Commission of Pakistan for accepting resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) 11 Members of the National Assembly.

PTI General Secretary Asad Umar filed the petition.

After filing the petition, Asad Umar accused ECP of becoming a part of the PDM alliance.

The PTI leader took to Twitter and said that a petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court against ECP for accepting resignations of MNAs of his party.

He said that the whole country is witness that all PTI Members of the National Assembly resigned from their seats.

He said, "all resignations should be accepted at the same time,".

Umar said that they approached the court against acceptance of the resignations of 11 members.

He said, "On April 11, 125 of our people resigned on the floor of the assembly, and on April 13, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri accepted the resignation,".

He said that the party members resigned as a result of of the alleged foreign interference that led to the ouster of their party's government at the centre.

Umar stated that the youth of social media should suggest a party symbol for the ECP as it had become a part of PDM.

The PTI leader alleged that ECP enganged in illegal activity, saying that the PTI refused to be a part of this conspiracy.

He said that it was the reason that they parted their way with the incumbent government.

Last week, the ECP denotified 11 PTI MNAs following the approval of their resignations by NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

According to ECP, Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Farrukh Habib, Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari, Shandana Gulzar Khan were de-notified.

The development took place after NA Speaker Ashraf accepted 11 resignations of PTI members under Article 64(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The NA spokesperson said notification was also issued in this regard.

However, Fawad Chaudhary said that Speaker Ashraf's approval held no legal value.

PTI's senior leader Fawad Chaudhry had said that there was no-legal value of the approval of 11 PTI MNAs's resignations as former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri had already accepted the resignations when tendered.

The PTI lawmakers had tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion In April.

Later, the then deputy speaker Qasim Suri accepted the resignations and issued a notification in this regard.