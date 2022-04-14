PTI files petition in SC seeking lifetime disqualification of dissident MNAs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking lifetime disqualification of its dissident Members of National Assembly (MNAs).

The petition drawn by Dr Babar Awan and filed by Advocate-on-Record (AOR) Ahmed Nawaz Chaudhry has been filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. It named the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Speaker National Assembly, Secretary Ministry of Law and the Cabinet Secretary as respondents in the case.

The petition prayed that the dissident PTI members should be disqualified for life. If any member wanted to leave the party must resign as members of the National Assembly first instead of committing defection as provided in Article 63-A of the Constitution by changing his loyalty in favour of another political party, he added.

The petition stated that shifting loyalties meant that the individual was no longer Sadiq and Amin (truthful and honest).