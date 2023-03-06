PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of Imran Khan’s speeches

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has challenged the decision of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) regarding ban on coverage of his speeches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging a ban imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on coverage of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s speeches and statements.

The latest reports suggested that Imran Khan filed the plea through Barrister Ahmed Pansuta and made PEMRA as a party in the case.

The development took place a day after Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) put a complete ban on the broadcast of speeches, talks or public addresses of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan.

The media watchdog's decision to ban the broadcast of Imran Khan's speeches is not a novel occurrence. In fact, the media regulator had previously implemented a similar ban on August 21 last year.

In the latest plea, the PTI Chief submitted that ban on speech is a violation of the fundamental rights as the Constitution guaranteed freedom of expression to the citizens.

He said that the ban on freedom of expression would lead to chaos and political agitation in the county and the country could not afford chaos by this kind of restriction in the prevailing situation.

The petitioner submitted that the plea also held that only three out of 13 members issued the ban notification and approval of at least five members was a legal requirement for banning under the Pemra Act.

Khan asked the court to set aside the ban for being against the law and allow broadcasting of his speeches.

On Sunday, PEMRA had said that the PTI chairman had been making false accusations against state institutions in his speeches which was prejudiced to the maintenance of law and order and was likely to disturb public peace and tranquility.

The regulator exercised its power under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 to ban coverage of Imran’s speeches. It held that “Airing of baseless allegations, hateful, slanderous and unwarranted statement against state institutions and officers are in sheer violation of Article 19 of the Constitution.”

The regulatory body also directed all the satellite television channels to refrain from airing any of the PTI chief statements, addresses, and conversations, whether recorded or live, or from a press talk.