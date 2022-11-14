UrduPoint.com

PTI Files Pleas In SC Registries For FIR Against Attack On Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 14, 2022 | 01:12 PM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the main point of the petitions is to probe the assassination attempt on Imran and bring the facts to light.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2022) PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the party had approached the Supreme Court’s registries across the country to file the petitions for formation of judicial commission to probe the attempt on party chief Imran Khan’s life.

"We have filed petitions in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta," said Queshile while talking to the reporters outside SC Lahore registry.

The PTI leader said that the main point of the petition was to probe the assassination attempt on Imran and bring the facts to light.

Qureshi lamented that a first information report had not been registered according to Imran’s wishes.

He also called for a probe into the “disrespect” of Senator Azam Swati and his family, and the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

