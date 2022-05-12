UrduPoint.com

PTI Files Review Petition In Supreme Court Against Verdict On NA Deputy Speaker's Ruling

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 06:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against a decision on the ruling of the National Assembly's Speaker on the vote of no-confidence.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had passed a unanimous judgment that declared the events of April 3, including the NA deputy speaker's ruling and the subsequent dissolution of the Assembly, to be contrary to the Constitution.

The former prime minister in his review petition pleaded that Article 248 of the Constitution bars any other institution from interfering in the affairs of the Parliament.

The petition stated that the deputy speaker's ruling was in accordance with Article 5 when he rejected a vote of no-confidence against then prime minister Imran Khan.

The plea stated that Article 248 did not make the applicant answerable for exercising any constitutional powers before any court.

