Open Menu

PTI Files Review Petition Regarding Punjab Election Tribunal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 08:03 PM

PTI files review petition regarding Punjab election tribunal

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has filed a review petition to Supreme Court challenging verdict regarding the Punjab Election Tribunal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has filed a review petition to Supreme Court challenging verdict regarding the Punjab Election Tribunal.

PTI’s Lawyer Salman Akram Raja has filed the petition which has challenged the SC verdict dated September 30.

It may be mentioned that the top court had nullified an LHC single-bench decision regarding formation of election

tribunal.

The court ordered for a consultative meeting between Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) and Chief Election Commissioner for formation of election tribunal.

Related Topics

Election Chief Justice Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Lahore High Court Punjab May September Top Court

Recent Stories

PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Ch ..

PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Challenges of Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Army grabs 1st position in sr category of Taekwond ..

Army grabs 1st position in sr category of Taekwondo Championship

6 minutes ago
 Simulation session on climate change held at Gover ..

Simulation session on climate change held at Governor's House

6 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI worker in October 5 protest ..

ATC grants bail to PTI worker in October 5 protest case

6 minutes ago
 Asjad Iqbal excels IBSF World Snooker Championship

Asjad Iqbal excels IBSF World Snooker Championship

6 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

6 minutes ago
CM’s aide emphasises coordinated liaison among i ..

CM’s aide emphasises coordinated liaison among industries’ subsidiaries

6 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab credits President Zardari for stab ..

Governor Punjab credits President Zardari for stable coalition govt in country

6 minutes ago
 Ch Shafay chairs SMEs Council meeting

Ch Shafay chairs SMEs Council meeting

6 minutes ago
 WASA starts campaign against dengue

WASA starts campaign against dengue

14 minutes ago
 Search operation conducted against criminals

Search operation conducted against criminals

14 minutes ago
 RWMC conducts anti-smog, anti-dengue activities in ..

RWMC conducts anti-smog, anti-dengue activities in Commercial Market area

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan