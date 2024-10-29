PTI Files Review Petition Regarding Punjab Election Tribunal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 08:03 PM
The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has filed a review petition to Supreme Court challenging verdict regarding the Punjab Election Tribunal
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has filed a review petition to Supreme Court challenging verdict regarding the Punjab Election Tribunal.
PTI’s Lawyer Salman Akram Raja has filed the petition which has challenged the SC verdict dated September 30.
It may be mentioned that the top court had nullified an LHC single-bench decision regarding formation of election
tribunal.
The court ordered for a consultative meeting between Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) and Chief Election Commissioner for formation of election tribunal.
