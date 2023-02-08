UrduPoint.com

PTI Finalizes Ali Asghar Khan As Its Candidate For NA-16 Abbottabad-II By-elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PTI finalizes Ali Asghar Khan as its candidate for NA-16 Abbottabad-II by-elections

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Wednesday finalized Ali Asghar Khan as its candidate for NA-16 Abbottabad-II by-elections after former PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon refused to contest elections.

According to the PTI sources, for NA-16 Abbottabad-II constituency elections which were declared vacant by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the acceptance of PTI MNA's resignation, the name of Ali Ashgar Khan former divisional president and son of late Air Marshal Asghar Khan has been finalized as its candidate.

From NA-17 Haripur PTI has nominated former Federal minister Omer Ayub Khan who has filed his nomination papers.

On the other hand, a special meeting of PDM was held where most of the workers opposed the boycott and suggested contesting the elections.

If PDM decides to participate in the by-elections of NA 16 Abbottabad-II and NA 17 Haripur then Malik Mohabbat Awan would be its expected candidate from NA-16 and former MNA Babar Nawaz Khan from NA-17 Haripur.

The public notice for NA-16 Abbottabad-2 has been issued by the Returning Officer, according to the District Election Commissioner/Returning Officer Zeeshan Khan, the candidates can obtain and submit nomination papers from February 10 to February 14, 2023.

