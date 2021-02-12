PTI finalizes names of its candidates for most of Senate seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized the Names of its candidates for most of the Senate seats.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister disclosed that Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Fauzia Arshad have been finalized as PTI candidates from Islamabad.

Chaudhry Fawad said Faisal Vawda will contest the Senate election from Sindh while Saifullah Abro will be the PTI candidate on Technocrat seat.The name of Abdul Qadir from Balochistan has been finalized while Saifullah Niazi, Dr. Zarqa and Barrister Ali Zafar will be the candidates from Punjab. The remaining seats will be announced later.

The federal minister revealed that from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the names of Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Mohammad, Sania Nishtar and Farzana have been included in the final list while the remaining seats will be announced later.