UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Finalizes Names Of Its Candidates For Most Of Senate Seats

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

PTI finalizes names of its candidates for most of Senate seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized the Names of its candidates for most of the Senate seats.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister disclosed that Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Fauzia Arshad have been finalized as PTI candidates from Islamabad.

Chaudhry Fawad said Faisal Vawda will contest the Senate election from Sindh while Saifullah Abro will be the PTI candidate on Technocrat seat.The name of Abdul Qadir from Balochistan has been finalized while Saifullah Niazi, Dr. Zarqa and Barrister Ali Zafar will be the candidates from Punjab. The remaining seats will be announced later.

The federal minister revealed that from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the names of Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Mohammad, Sania Nishtar and Farzana have been included in the final list while the remaining seats will be announced later.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Senate Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Punjab Ali Zafar From Faisal Vawda Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

‘Justice Isa should not hear the matters involvi ..

37 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy of Houthi-laun ..

51 minutes ago

PM will visit Lahore today

2 hours ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

2 hours ago

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

3 hours ago

Editorial: COVID-19: Safety protocols are vital in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.