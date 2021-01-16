UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Finalizes Strategy For Upcoming Elections In AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 09:41 PM

PTI finalizes strategy for upcoming elections in AJK

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized its election strategy for upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized its election strategy for upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Former AJK Prime Minister and PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Saturday called on PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee and discussed the overall political situation in AJK, said a news release.

During the meeting, they also decided in principle that PTI would go in upcoming elections of AJK without making any electoral alliance.

They said that a high level steering committee was working in this regard, adding that a number of political personalities were contacting to join PTI.

PTI Chief Organizer said that his party would welcome politicians with good reputation, adding that PTI would not compromise on party policy regarding corruption in light of the Prime Minister Imran Khan mission.

He said the candidates nominations procedure for the AJK elections would be announced soon. He said PTI would emerge as the only majority party in AJK and form a strong government.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Alliance Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

44 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences on death of Shei ..

59 minutes ago

Air Chief calls on Turkish Defence Industries' hea ..

3 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi commences operations in Abu Dha ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 claims 244 lives during the second wave i ..

3 minutes ago

NHA kicks off anti-encroachment drive on MNJ road

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.