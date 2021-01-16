PTI finalizes strategy for upcoming elections in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized its election strategy for upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Former AJK Prime Minister and PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Saturday called on PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee and discussed the overall political situation in AJK, said a news release.

During the meeting, they also decided in principle that PTI would go in upcoming elections of AJK without making any electoral alliance.

They said that a high level steering committee was working in this regard, adding that a number of political personalities were contacting to join PTI.

PTI Chief Organizer said that his party would welcome politicians with good reputation, adding that PTI would not compromise on party policy regarding corruption in light of the Prime Minister Imran Khan mission.

He said the candidates nominations procedure for the AJK elections would be announced soon. He said PTI would emerge as the only majority party in AJK and form a strong government.