PTI financial matters being dealt through well organized system: Ahmad Jawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad Friday said that PTI's financial matters were being run transparently through well organized system.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad Friday said that PTI's financial matters were being run transparently through well organized system.

In his reaction to PML-N spokesperson Marryum Aurangzeb's comment, he said that PTI was regularly conducting audit of its funding from the A- rated chartered accountant firm and submit details of every penny to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department.

He said that the funding case was filed during PML-N government but it has brought only shame for them as nothing has proved so far.

He said that if they file dozens of such cases against PTI, but can't remove the label of dishonesty of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that a case in ECP was filed by rejected characters.

Ahmad Jawad said that PNL-N leadership was declared dishonest which was certified by National Accountability Court and Supreme Court. He said that PML-N attempt of conspiracy would fail like their others attacks against PTI. He said that Marryum Aurangzeb statements will not make any difference.