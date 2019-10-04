UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Financial Matters Being Dealt Through Well Organized System: Ahmad Jawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:43 PM

PTI financial matters being dealt through well organized system: Ahmad Jawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad Friday said that PTI's financial matters were being run transparently through well organized system.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad Friday said that PTI's financial matters were being run transparently through well organized system.

In his reaction to PML-N spokesperson Marryum Aurangzeb's comment, he said that PTI was regularly conducting audit of its funding from the A- rated chartered accountant firm and submit details of every penny to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department.

He said that the funding case was filed during PML-N government but it has brought only shame for them as nothing has proved so far.

He said that if they file dozens of such cases against PTI, but can't remove the label of dishonesty of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that a case in ECP was filed by rejected characters.

Ahmad Jawad said that PNL-N leadership was declared dishonest which was certified by National Accountability Court and Supreme Court. He said that PML-N attempt of conspiracy would fail like their others attacks against PTI. He said that Marryum Aurangzeb statements will not make any difference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Cuba, Russia agree to enhance infrastructure coope ..

6 minutes ago

Five killed in Ukraine plane crash

6 minutes ago

Ukraine reviews cases into firm linked to Biden's ..

6 minutes ago

UN nuclear watchdog says Iran taking 'step in righ ..

2 minutes ago

1,345 govt residential units retrieved from illega ..

2 minutes ago

Terrorist Attacks in Tula, Vladimir, Tambov, Voron ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.