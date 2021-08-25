PTI first ever government, presented 100 days performance before public: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Wednesday that PTI led-government was first ever, which had presented its first hundred days performance before the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Wednesday that PTI led-government was first ever, which had presented its first hundred days performance before the public.

Talking to a private news channel he said, PTI government evaluated and presented her performance before the public, so that the actual steps taken by the government could be explained.

He vowed to work aggressively to steer the country out of the crises under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Covid-19 disturbed the entire world's economies, but despite this challenge, the PTI government due to its prudent economic policies was on way to progress.

He said the government would launch new social welfare programmes, which would improve the living stander of common man.

People would get benefit in terms of subsidy on edible items and universal health insurance for every family, he added.

Replying to a question he said government was making police department more efficient especially in Punjab to serve the masses in a better way.