UrduPoint.com

PTI First Ever Government, Presented 100 Days Performance Before Public: Faisal Javed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:09 PM

PTI first ever government, presented 100 days performance before public: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Wednesday that PTI led-government was first ever, which had presented its first hundred days performance before the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Wednesday that PTI led-government was first ever, which had presented its first hundred days performance before the public.

Talking to a private news channel he said, PTI government evaluated and presented her performance before the public, so that the actual steps taken by the government could be explained.

He vowed to work aggressively to steer the country out of the crises under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Covid-19 disturbed the entire world's economies, but despite this challenge, the PTI government due to its prudent economic policies was on way to progress.

He said the government would launch new social welfare programmes, which would improve the living stander of common man.

People would get benefit in terms of subsidy on edible items and universal health insurance for every family, he added.

Replying to a question he said government was making police department more efficient especially in Punjab to serve the masses in a better way.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Police Punjab Man Progress Family Government

Recent Stories

Police officials to attend public complaints daily ..

Police officials to attend public complaints daily; directs IGP

11 minutes ago
 US State Department Says Contacted Every American ..

US State Department Says Contacted Every American Willing to Leave Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Lahore stresses people for early COVI ..

Commissioner Lahore stresses people for early COVID-19 vaccination

3 minutes ago
 Australian cyclist Greco wins first gold of Tokyo ..

Australian cyclist Greco wins first gold of Tokyo Paralympics with world record

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll ..

Pakistan reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll in almost four months

44 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.07 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.07 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.