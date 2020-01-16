PTI focuses mission of 'one Pakistan: not the two': Minister

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was adhering to the mission of 'one Pakistan: not the two'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ):Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was adhering to the mission of 'one Pakistan: not the two'.

Addressing the 'Post MoU brief session 2020-21' arranged by Unique School System at a hotel, he said that PTI government would leave no stone unturned to accomplish its mission under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Refering to Nawaz Sharif, he said that if a patient was so serious about his ailment then he must get hospitalized instead of staying at home, asserting that special people, who have gone abroad for medical treatment, were presiding over meetings there instead of curing his diseases, and the whole nation was witness to it.

He said that those people should return to Pakistan and face the cases as per his commitment with the country's institutions. Those, who had ruled the country for 40 years, could not constructed even a single hospital in Pakistan where they could get medical treatment, he lamented.

Later talking to mediamen, he said that education was the only way to achieve destination of progress, and private sector was playing a pivotal role in imparting and promoting quality education. PTI government was focusing on training of teachers of public and private educational institutions.

In order to achieve this objective, he asserted, 'We have taken an important step of awarding certification to teachers. Educational institutions should select talented and competent teachers so that they can impart quality education to the youth." To a question, Aslam Iqbal said that provincial department concerned had written a letter to 'notable' personality (Nawaz Sharif) who went abroad under the garb of his medical treatment. Now it is his responsibility to return to Pakistan according to promise he had made and face the cases, he concluded.