PTI focuses on national economy: Shandana Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar Wednesday said that due to COVID-19 the country has to go through a hard time, as previous governments did nothing to strengthen the national economy.

Talking to a private news channel, she stated that democratic regimes during last 40 years could not uplift the national economy rather wasted many national institutions and assets including Pakistan Steel Mills.

''PTI government has been striving hard to steer out the country from economic crisis,'' she claimed.

All political parties should accept the fact that losses and damages suffered the country due to previous governments' mistakes could not be rectified in just two years, she further said.