UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Focuses On National Economy: Shandana Gulzar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:17 PM

PTI focuses on national economy: Shandana Gulzar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar Wednesday said that due to COVID-19 the country has to go through a hard time, as previous governments did nothing to strengthen the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar Wednesday said that due to COVID-19 the country has to go through a hard time, as previous governments did nothing to strengthen the national economy.

Talking to a private news channel, she stated that democratic regimes during last 40 years could not uplift the national economy rather wasted many national institutions and assets including Pakistan Steel Mills.

''PTI government has been striving hard to steer out the country from economic crisis,'' she claimed.

All political parties should accept the fact that losses and damages suffered the country due to previous governments' mistakes could not be rectified in just two years, she further said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf From Government

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 1,126 new coronavirus recoveries

6 minutes ago

Oman announces 689 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank expects recovery of economic acti ..

21 minutes ago

Etihad Engineering expands operations as airlines ..

36 minutes ago

TRA: Microsoft addresses security gaps in Windows ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.