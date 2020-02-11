UrduPoint.com
PTI Focuses On Women, Minorities, Labourers Development, Prosperity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:27 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President for Insaf Women Federation, Fehmida Kausar Jamali Tuesday said since last 22 years, the PTI has been focusing on women, minorities and labourers' development and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President for Insaf Women Federation, Fehmida Kausar Jamali Tuesday said since last 22 years, the PTI has been focusing on women, minorities and labourers' development and prosperity.

"The PTI is different from other political parties and believes in the role of women in the development of the country through political participation. Women have played a leading role in the long march, sit-ins and other movements and the time has come to give them offices so they would throw their hats into mainstream politics," she said in a press release issued here.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to bring women on main seats through local government elections and their abilities will be utilised to improve cities and districts." she said.

She also said we are going to restructure the Balochistan Women Wing of the party too and will place potential workers as district president's on the lines of party constitution so that through their ability the PTI may further strengthen in the province.

About the ongoing inflation; she viewed that the government is trying to overcome the inflation as our priority is common man and salaried class.

