PTI Focuses Social Sector Ensuring Genuine Prosperity Of People: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:55 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday said that serving general public sense of deprivation and resolving problems is among top most priorities of the government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday said that serving general public sense of deprivation and resolving problems is among top most priorities of the government.

He expressed these views while talking with delegation of Haripur Hazara here at his office. He listened problems of people and directed for timely solutions.

He said that provincial government was working for the relief of people and severe projects of inter-link loads and other construction works is under planning that would open the new chapter of uplift in the area.

Akbar Ayub said that work has been underway on emergency basis for providing health, education, employment and best transportation facilities to general public.

"Now the show-off time is over and the PTI government has focused on social sector for ensuring genuine prosperity of people," he added.

The minister said that equal distribution of uplift programs have been made in new ADP for entire districts of the province and people of whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged areas would soon start enjoying the outcomes of policies initiated by PTI government.

