PTI focuses to improve economy, alleviate inflation: Leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) leader Humayun Akhtar Khan Thursday said the PTI government had focused to improve economy, alleviate inflation and reduce poverty.

Talking to ptv, he said the PTI was most popular party among the masses and its lover and supporters were present everywhere, those were funding to Shaukat Khanum hospital in charity.

He said the opposition parties were doing politics on foreign funding for political point scoring as their plan A and B regarding Azadi amrch was completely failed. "We are ready to defend the foreign funding case and asked the other political parties including Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should also disclose their funding source," he added.

Replying to a question, he said both the PPP and PML-N workers had not participated in the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) march.