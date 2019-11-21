UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Focuses To Improve Economy, Alleviate Inflation: Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:09 PM

PTI focuses to improve economy, alleviate inflation: Leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Humayun Akhtar Khan Thursday said the PTI government had focused to improve economy, alleviate inflation and reduce poverty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Humayun Akhtar Khan Thursday said the PTI government had focused to improve economy, alleviate inflation and reduce poverty.

Talking to ptv, he said the PTI was most popular party among the masses and its lover and supporters were present everywhere, those were funding to Shaukat Khanum hospital in charity.

He said the opposition parties were doing politics on foreign funding for political point scoring as their plan A and B regarding Azadi amrch was completely failed. "We are ready to defend the foreign funding case and asked the other political parties including Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should also disclose their funding source," he added.

Replying to a question, he said both the PPP and PML-N workers had not participated in the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) march.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz March Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PTV Opposition Love

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed continues accepting condolences ..

26 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for coordinated effo ..

1 minute ago

French zoo seeks red panda after breakout

1 minute ago

US Court Sentences Russian Citizen Lisov to 4 Year ..

1 minute ago

Record number of IED casualties last year: monitor ..

1 minute ago

Imran Khan, Qureshi congratulate Sheikh Sabah on a ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.