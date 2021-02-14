PTI focusing on real issues : MNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly (MNA) Amjid Ali Khan on Sunday said that his party's government was focusing on real issues of the country and making efforts to decide them on the permanent basis.

Talking to APP, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard for the betterment of the poor and giving preference to redress their issues.

He said that people would benefit from the pro people policies of PTI government and all issues would be resolve according to the peoples' desire.

Replying to a question, Amjad Ali Khan said that earlier governments ignored the people of far-flung areas and had done nothing for their boost up while on contrary PTI believed in well being of the poor.