PTI focusing public issues on priority: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of state (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying hard to settle all issues of masses on priority basis.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was serving masses irrespectively and fighting hard against corrupt elements of the society.

He criticized the all political parties for doing power politics in the past, rather of paying attention to serve masses.

MoS said the PTI government was committed to bring reforms in every sector, adding that although it was very difficult thing to do but it was credit of the incumbent government that it took action all type of mafia at a time.

It was imperative to eliminate obsolete system for the welfare of public, he said and added that the health card was a game changer in the sector, which was helping poor to get medical treatment on government behalf.

Ali Muhammad criticized political leaders on using of un-parliamentary language during public gathering.