PTI for equal access to justice for all: Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi

(@imziishan)

Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to ensure equal access to justice for all and endeavoring to turn in to a true Islamic state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to ensure equal access to justice for all and endeavoring to turn in to a true Islamic state.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was the strongest wish of our prime minister to show the real spirit of islam and its teachings regarding equality as it would definitely benefit a common man.

The Minister further stated Pakistan was progressing in 60's but in last three decades its economy started crumbling as previous governments depended excessively on foreign loan to run the country instead of strengthening its agricultural, industrial and tourism to boost the national exchequer.

In replying to a question he said opposition leaders had misinformed the whole nation about Nawaz Sharif's health, the opposition had been continuously crying on media that his health was deteriorating and he could not even move a bit.

"Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf did not believe in deceiving the masses of the country rather it delivers the correct information to the nation," he said.