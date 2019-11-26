UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI For Equal Access To Justice For All: Minister For Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:58 AM

PTI for equal access to justice for all: Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi

Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to ensure equal access to justice for all and endeavoring to turn in to a true Islamic state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to ensure equal access to justice for all and endeavoring to turn in to a true Islamic state.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was the strongest wish of our prime minister to show the real spirit of islam and its teachings regarding equality as it would definitely benefit a common man.

The Minister further stated Pakistan was progressing in 60's but in last three decades its economy started crumbling as previous governments depended excessively on foreign loan to run the country instead of strengthening its agricultural, industrial and tourism to boost the national exchequer.

In replying to a question he said opposition leaders had misinformed the whole nation about Nawaz Sharif's health, the opposition had been continuously crying on media that his health was deteriorating and he could not even move a bit.

"Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf did not believe in deceiving the masses of the country rather it delivers the correct information to the nation," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Man Afridi Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Urges Member States to Take ..

18 minutes ago

Three women named finalists for top human rights p ..

48 minutes ago

Four dead, several injured as powerful earthquake ..

48 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Stresses Complexity of Dialogue ..

48 minutes ago

Russian Embassy to Protect Russian Journalists Wor ..

48 minutes ago

Russia Not Meddling in UK Political Process, Seeks ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.