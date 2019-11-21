UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Foreign Funding Case: Election Commission Of Pakistan To Hold Daily Hearings

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 02:22 PM

PTI foreign funding case: Election Commission of Pakistan to hold daily hearings

The Election Commission of Pakistan has accepted the opposition's petition in the PTI foreign funding case and will be conducting hearings every day

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st November, 2019) The Election Commission of Pakistan has accepted the opposition's petition in the PTI foreign funding case and will be conducting hearings every day.The joint opposition's Rehbar Committee had filed a petition in the ECP on Wednesday, seeking a quick judgment in the case against the PTI.

They said delaying the case was affecting the economy.The ECP has announced that hearings of the case will be held every day, starting November 24. The chief election commissioner has also directed the scrutiny committee to quickly wrap up the case.The original case filed against the PTI was by one of its founding members, Akbar S Babar.

It was filed in November 2014 and accused the party of corruption and illegal funding.The ECP has so far dismissed four petitions filed by the PTI in this case. The PTI had alleged that the scrutiny committee of conducting an investigation without informing party members and then leaked the details.

The third petition said that Babar's petition was based on malicious intent and the fourth was on providing details of the accounts provided by the State Bank.The proceedings were delayed because the PTI had filed a writ petition in October 2015 in the Islamabad High Court seeking to restrain the ECP scrutiny of its accounts. The ECP took up the case once again in 2017.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Bank October November 2017 2015 Islamabad High Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister inquires after Naeem Ul Haq at ho ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Secretary, Afghan Securit ..

33 seconds ago

2 killers get death, life term sentences in Sargod ..

35 seconds ago

68 per cent children under five in KP vitamin A de ..

37 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.22 a barrel W ..

41 minutes ago

Meera Passes driving test in New York

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.