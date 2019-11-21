PTI foreign funding case: Election Commission of Pakistan to hold daily hearings

The Election Commission of Pakistan has accepted the opposition's petition in the PTI foreign funding case and will be conducting hearings every day

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st November, 2019) The Election Commission of Pakistan has accepted the opposition's petition in the PTI foreign funding case and will be conducting hearings every day.The joint opposition's Rehbar Committee had filed a petition in the ECP on Wednesday, seeking a quick judgment in the case against the PTI.

They said delaying the case was affecting the economy.The ECP has announced that hearings of the case will be held every day, starting November 24. The chief election commissioner has also directed the scrutiny committee to quickly wrap up the case.The original case filed against the PTI was by one of its founding members, Akbar S Babar.

It was filed in November 2014 and accused the party of corruption and illegal funding.The ECP has so far dismissed four petitions filed by the PTI in this case. The PTI had alleged that the scrutiny committee of conducting an investigation without informing party members and then leaked the details.

The third petition said that Babar's petition was based on malicious intent and the fourth was on providing details of the accounts provided by the State Bank.The proceedings were delayed because the PTI had filed a writ petition in October 2015 in the Islamabad High Court seeking to restrain the ECP scrutiny of its accounts. The ECP took up the case once again in 2017.