PTI Foreign Funding Case: Rehbar Committee Demands ECP To Conduct Daily Hearings

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 04:53 PM

PTI Foreign funding case: Rehbar Committee demands ECP to conduct daily hearings

Members of the joint opposition's Rehbar Committee on Wednesday lodged protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with a demand to conduct the proceedings in the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on a daily basis

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th November, 2019) Members of the joint opposition's Rehbar Committee on Wednesday lodged protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with a demand to conduct the proceedings in the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on a daily basis.While talking to the media in front of the ECP, Rehbar Committee chief Akram Durrani said: "It is the demand of all political parties that the hearings of the case should be done on a daily basis.""Today, nine members of the opposition's Rehbar Committee have come to file an application with the Chief Election Commissioner [�] we have come here with great hope as when the verdict in this case is announced, the whole PTI will vanish," he said, adding that the government would be sent packing."For god's sake, wind-up the foreign funding case as soon as possible [�] the delay in this case is damaging for the country," he added.

"The verdict of this case will remove all filth [�] today we will write a reminder letter to the Chief Election Commission (CEC) [for this purpose]," he mentioned."We plead with the election commission that why the one, who has been talking of Riyasat-e-Madina, has been escaping from accountability [�] the case regarding foreign funding is pending for five years," he pointed out.Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari also lashed out at the premier, and said: "[You] talk about scrutiny of others and resist your own [�] if you are not a thief, then what hinders you from it.""This case has been filed by those who had played a role in forming the PTI [�] the nation has been demanding for your accountability," he stated.The decision of holding the protest was taken during yesterday's meeting of the Rehbar Committee.

