PTI Foreign Funding Case: Scrutiny Committee Submits Progress Report To Election Commission Of Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The scrutiny committee constituted with regard to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case has submitted its progress report to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday.
According to an ECP press release, a meeting of the commission held on this progress report expressed satisfaction.
The commission directed the committee to compile its final report as early as possible.