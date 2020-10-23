PTI foreign funding case: scrutiny committee submits progress report to Election Commission of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The scrutiny committee constituted with regard to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case has submitted its progress report to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday.

According to an ECP press release, a meeting of the commission held on this progress report expressed satisfaction.

The commission directed the committee to compile its final report as early as possible.