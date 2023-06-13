PTI former Punjab Minister arrested from outside Islamabad Judicial Complex

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2023) Former Punjab minister Ali Afzal Sahi was apprehended by the police outside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, the sources said on Tuesday.

Reliable sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed that the former Punjab minister has been detained in relation to multiple cases filed against him.

Ali Afzal Sahi had visited the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) to request interim bail regarding a case lodged against him at Golra police station.

According to the attorney representing Ali Afzal Sahi, his client appeared before ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas to seek an extension for interim bail.

Barrister Qasim Ali, the lawyer, stated that the police took his client into custody as he exited the Judicial Complex after being granted an extension in interim bail until July 3.

