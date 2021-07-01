PTI forms a campaign committee for AJK elections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has formed a five-member campaign committee to oversee and steer the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) elections to be held on July 25.

According to a notification issued here PTI Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi said the committee will also establish a control center fully equipped for communications and media management and to facilitate PTI candidates.

The committee comprised of Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as its Chairman, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan as Deputy Chairman, while Khawja Farooq Ahmed, Chaudary Muhammad Akhlaq and Sardar Abdul Qayum as its members.

All Jammu and Kashmir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam also announced to support PTI candidates in the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The alliance was announced after a meeting was held between Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and JUI's Qazi Mahmood Al Hassan.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the joining of more prominent political personalities from all over AJK in PTI was a reflection of the bright future of people of Kashmir and their trust in the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.