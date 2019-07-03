UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Forms Constitution Review Committee

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:05 PM

PTI forms constitution review committee

On the directions of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, a constitution review committee of the party has been formed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :On the directions of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, a constitution review committee of the party has been formed.

The committee convened by Dr. Abul Hassan comprised of Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Arshad Dad, Asad Umar, Babar Awan, Fawad Choudhary, Shireen Mazari, Pervaiz Khattak, Qasim Khan Suri and Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said a press release issued here by PTI secretariat here on Wednesday.

The first meeting of the committee would be held in due course while the notification has also been issued in that regard by the Central Secretary General PTI Arshad Dad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Babar Awan

Recent Stories

Wall Street stocks up after mixed US data

2 minutes ago

Court in Kiev Says Hearings on Vyshinsky's Case Su ..

2 minutes ago

NH&MP recovers smuggled betel nuts of worth Rs. 0. ..

2 minutes ago

Country's bright future linked with children; IGP

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad Development Authority officers form welf ..

6 minutes ago

Facilities to be ensured at tourist spots: Usman B ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.