PTI forms constitution review committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :On the directions of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan , a constitution review committee of the party has been formed.

The committee convened by Dr. Abul Hassan comprised of Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Arshad Dad, Asad Umar, Babar Awan, Fawad Choudhary, Shireen Mazari, Pervaiz Khattak, Qasim Khan Suri and Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said a press release issued here by PTI secretariat here on Wednesday.

The first meeting of the committee would be held in due course while the notification has also been issued in that regard by the Central Secretary General PTI Arshad Dad.