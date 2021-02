PTI forms Parliamentary Board for upcoming AJK elections

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has formed Parliamentary board for the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has formed Parliamentary board for the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee has issued formal notification in this connection.

The board will comprised of 7 members including Arshad Dad as chair and members Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, President PTI AJK, former Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood, Khwaja Farooq, Raja Mansoor, Qayyum Niazi and Ghulam Mohiyyudin.