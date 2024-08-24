PTI Fostering Disruptive Politics:Tarar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has strongly criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its founder, accusing them of fostering politics of disruption in the country.
Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he referred to the PTI as "Tehreek-e-Inteshar" (Disruption Party), alleging that the party had engaged in activities detrimental to national interests.
"The Tehreek-e-Inteshar has consistently propagated against our national institutions and has never hesitated to damage the country's interests," said Tarar. He claimed that the PTI's founder divided society and incited people against one another, leading to internal conflicts within the party itself.
The minister also touched upon internal strife within the PTI, mentioning that the party was now engulfed in internal divisions.
He alleged that Aleema Khan, sister of the PTI founder, had informed Rauf Hassan that Bushra Bibi, the wife of the PTI founder, was spreading false news.
"Bushra Bibi is spreading a false narrative for sympathy," Tarar quoted Aleema as saying. He also highlighted the existence of various factions within the PTI, claiming that disinformation cells were actively operating within the party.
"One disinformation cell was run by Rauf Hassan and Aleema Khan, while another was being managed by Bushra Bibi," he said. He emphasised that these internal divisions were symptomatic of the chaos and discord within the party.
Tarar concluded by warning that the politics of hatred and division never end well, and noted that efforts to harm the country for political gains were ongoing. "The party of those who engage in the politics of hatred and division is itself in disarray," he added.
