PTI Founder Accused Of Dodging Justice In £190 Million Case: Bilal Azhar Kayani
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 11:17 PM
National Assembly member and Chairman of the PML-N Parliamentary Task Force, Bilal Azhar Kayani, accused the PTI founder of evading justice by skipping court appearance in the £190 million case, leading to a delay in the verdict announcement
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) National Assembly member and Chairman of the PML-N Parliamentary Task Force, Bilal Azhar Kayani, accused the PTI founder of evading justice by skipping court appearance in the £190 million case, leading to a delay in the verdict announcement.
In a statement he criticized the PTI founder for skipping court once again, leaving the judge waiting for two hours. Neither the chairman nor his lawyers were present.
Over the past decade, PTI chief has repeatedly avoided court appearances and arrest warrants. His supporters have even resorted to violence, including hurling petrol bombs at police, to block his arrest.
Kayani claimed that the PTI founder is evading the verdict, knowing the £190 million case is clear-cut and his guilt has already been proven.
The case revolves around a settlement reached by a Pakistani citizen with the UK’s National Crime Agency, which transferred £190 million to the Pakistani government, as the amount legally belonged to the state.
Instead of using the funds for the benefit of the Pakistani people, the PTI prime minister had the amount approved by the Federal cabinet through a sealed summary.
The funds were then returned to the same individual who had deposited them with the UK’s National Crime Agency, allegedly to help them pay a fine imposed by the Supreme Court.
Kayani warned the PTI founder that while he might temporarily avoid court proceedings, he cannot escape the consequences of his crimes and will ultimately face accountability.
