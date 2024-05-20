Open Menu

PTI Founder Acquitted In May 9 Vandalism Case

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 09:55 PM

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday acquitted the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others in a case registered at the Police Station Khanna regarding the May 9, 2022 rioting and vandalism

The court, in its detailed judgment, observed that evidence available was not sufficient to prove the allegations.

The court, in its detailed judgment, observed that evidence available was not sufficient to prove the allegations.

The court also acquitted Sheikh Rasheed, Faisal Javed and in the long march vandalism case.

It was noted that an accused could not be deprived of his legal right without any reason as the case by the prosecution was not based on solid evidence.

