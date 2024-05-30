PTI Founder Acquitted In Two Cases Of May 9
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM
The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Thursday acquitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder in two cases related to the May 9, 2023 incidents registered at Shehzad Town Police Station
Judicial Magistrate Umer Shabbir heard the PTI founder's acquittal plea.
The defence counsel contended that the cases against the PTI founder were not initiated by the relevant officer.
The court, citing insufficient evidence presented by the prosecution about the PTI founder's involvement in the incidents, accepted the acquittal plea.
