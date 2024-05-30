Open Menu

PTI Founder Acquitted In Two Cases Of May 9

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM

PTI founder acquitted in two cases of May 9

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Thursday acquitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder in two cases related to the May 9, 2023 incidents registered at Shehzad Town Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Thursday acquitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder in two cases related to the May 9, 2023 incidents registered at Shehzad Town Police Station.

Judicial Magistrate Umer Shabbir heard the PTI founder's acquittal plea.

The defence counsel contended that the cases against the PTI founder were not initiated by the relevant officer.

The court, citing insufficient evidence presented by the prosecution about the PTI founder's involvement in the incidents, accepted the acquittal plea.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Station May Court

Recent Stories

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

8 minutes ago
 Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ ..

Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..

8 minutes ago
 Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

5 minutes ago
 Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

5 minutes ago
 CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Y ..

CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer

5 minutes ago
 Universities to function as technology and knowled ..

Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh

5 minutes ago
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day c ..

Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration

5 minutes ago
 Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; c ..

Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here

18 minutes ago
 Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 la ..

Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully

9 minutes ago
 Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch anoth ..

Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..

12 minutes ago
 Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan