PTI Founder Acquitted In Two Vandalism Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has acquitted the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in two different cases related to vandalism during the long march in 2022.
Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi heard the plea of the PTI founder seeking acquittal in the cases registered at Lohi Bhair and Sahala police stations.
Defence counsel Naeem Panjutha argued that all the cases registered against the PTI founder were fabricated and based on assumptions.
He further contended that there were no witnesses in the cases, the policemen was the plaintiff, who had no authority to file the case.
The court inquired whether the PTI founder had been acquitted in any case, to which the lawyer answered in the affirmative.
Subsequently, the court acquitted the PTI leader in the two cases.
