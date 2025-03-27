PTI Founder Approaches IHC For Scheduling Appeal Before Eid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The PTI founder on Thursday moved a miscellaneous petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) for early scheduling of plea for suspension of his conviction in 190 million Pounds reference.
The founder of PTI approached the court through Barrister Salman Safdar and took the position that the suspension of sentence case was scheduled for hearing on March 24.
However, the hearing could not be held due to the main lawyer being busy in the murder case in the Supreme Court.
The petition said that due to the short cause list, the suspension of sentence application was also postponed until after Eid. Therefore, the suspension of sentence application should be scheduled for hearing before Eid along with the main appeal.
The federation and the NAB chairman have been made parties in the petition.
