PTI founder availing all necessary facilities in jail: Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is availing all necessary facilities in jail.

There is a jail schedule to meet the prisoners, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question, he said PTI members have played tactics and used different cards for the release of the founder of PTI.

He further stated that PTI was also waiting for a telephone call from a foreign country for the release of the founder but they could not achieve success while playing different cards for the purpose.

About dialogue with Opposition, he said, we have offered talks to PTI leaders to resolve political issues but they refused to go forward on many occasions.