PTI Founder Availing All Required Facilities In Jail: Musadiq
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 10:07 PM
Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder is availing all required facilities in jail premises
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder is availing all required facilities in jail premises.
The members of PTI are spreading false propaganda regarding health of the PTI founder, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI founder is enjoying good health according to the medical board of PIMS, he stated.
In reply to a question about appointing judge for constitutional bench, he said there is a mechanism for appointment
of judges. Judicial reforms would also help strengthen the judicial system and provide speedy justice to people, he added.
