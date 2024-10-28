Open Menu

PTI Founder Availing All Required Facilities In Jail: Musadiq

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 10:07 PM

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq

Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder is availing all required facilities in jail premises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder is availing all required facilities in jail premises.

The members of PTI are spreading false propaganda regarding health of the PTI founder, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI founder is enjoying good health according to the medical board of PIMS, he stated.

In reply to a question about appointing judge for constitutional bench, he said there is a mechanism for appointment

of judges. Judicial reforms would also help strengthen the judicial system and provide speedy justice to people, he added.

APP/drs

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail TV All

Recent Stories

IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwin ..

IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind

4 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

4 minutes ago
 EU envoy meets PA Speaker

EU envoy meets PA Speaker

9 minutes ago
 October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to ja ..

October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand

9 minutes ago
 KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

9 minutes ago
 Lawyers can bring positive changes in society thro ..

Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor

9 minutes ago
Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-qual ..

Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World M ..

9 minutes ago
 Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'

Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'

25 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal for unified effort to boost country's ex ..

Jam Kamal for unified effort to boost country's export sector

25 minutes ago
 Rizwan sets ICC Champions trophy, T20 WC in India ..

Rizwan sets ICC Champions trophy, T20 WC in India as targets as captain

33 minutes ago
 Dengue awareness rally held

Dengue awareness rally held

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan prepares for COP2024, calls for support t ..

Pakistan prepares for COP2024, calls for support to combat climate crisis

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan