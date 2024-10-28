PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq

Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder is availing all required facilities in jail premises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder is availing all required facilities in jail premises.

The members of PTI are spreading false propaganda regarding health of the PTI founder, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI founder is enjoying good health according to the medical board of PIMS, he stated.

In reply to a question about appointing judge for constitutional bench, he said there is a mechanism for appointment

of judges. Judicial reforms would also help strengthen the judicial system and provide speedy justice to people, he added.

APP/drs